Budget has vision of 'self-reliance'; Villages and farmers at its heart: PM Modi

  Feb 01 2021, 17:02 ist
  updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:31 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Union Budget, saying it has the vision of 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) and addresses all sections of the society, while keeping farmers and villages at its heart.

"This Budget has a special focus on strengthening the agriculture sector and boosting farmers' income. Villages and farmers are at its heart," Modi said.

The budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry, and infrastructure sector, the prime minister said in his televised remarks on the Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Modi said the Budget has been presented in extraordinary circumstances and has a sense of reality as well as a confidence of development in it.

It has the vision of Aatmanirbharta' and addresses all sections of the society, he asserted.

"We have taken the approach of widening new opportunities for growth, creation of new opportunities for our youth, giving a new dimension to human resources, develop new sectors for infrastructure development, and moving towards technology and bringing new reforms in this Budget," he said.

It's a pro-active Budget that gives a boost to wealth as well as wellness, Modi said.

This Budget talks of all-round development for all parts of the country, he said, adding that it has provided for a record increase in allocation towards infrastructure building. 

