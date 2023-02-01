Budget gives a boost to education: Dharmendra Pradhan

Budget lays foundation for transforming India into technology-driven, knowledge-based economy: Dharmendra Pradhan

A brilliant, people-centric and growth-stimulating Amrit Kaal Budget that includes everyone

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 15:24 ist
Reacting to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has drawn a meticulous blueprint for "India@100". Credit; PTI Photo

Giving boost to education, skill development and job creation, the Union Budget lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven, knowledge-based economy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Reacting to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Lok Sabha, Pradhan said the Union Budget for 2023-24 has drawn a meticulous blueprint for "India@100".

"Giving a boost to education, skill dev, entrepreneurship, R&D, digital infrastructure, green growth & job creation, #AmritKaalBudget draws a meticulous blueprint for India@100 and lays a solid foundation for transforming India into a technology-driven knowledge-based economy," Pradhan tweeted.

Also Read | Budget prioritizes growth with focus on capex: Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC AMC

Three centres of excellence for artificial intelligence in top educational institutions, 100 labs in engineering institutions for developing applications using 5G services, national digital library for children and adolescents for facilitating availability of quality books across geographies, languages and genres and recruitment of 38,000 teachers and support staff in the next three years for 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are among the announcements made by Sitharaman for the education sector.

"...a brilliant, people-centric and growth-stimulating #AmritKaalBudget that includes everyone, empowers poor & middle class, that reaches the last mile and that brings cheer to all," Pradhan said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Budget 2023
Business News
Dharmendra Pradhan

What's Brewing

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

Clickbait or creativity? The art world wrestles with AI

 