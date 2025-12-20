Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeenvironment

Ancient poetry reveals India’s Deccan grasslands are not wastelands but timeless savannas

Researchers who analysed 700 years of Marathi literature argue that India’s plains are not human-made ruins.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 21:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 21:48 IST
environment newsSpecialsGrasslands

Follow us on :

Follow Us