Budget outlines FM's blueprint for India at 100 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid a blueprint for "Amrit Kal" to help the country transit onwards and upwards from India at 75 years to India at 100 years in her Union Budget Speech for 2022-23. To complement macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, Sitharaman outlined the focus of the Budget as follows:
** PM Gati Shakti
** Inclusive Development
** Productivity Enhancement
** Sunrise Opportunities
** Energy Transition
** Climate Action
** Financing of investments
