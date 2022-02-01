Budget outlines FM's blueprint for India at 100 years

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 01 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 11:45 ist
Credit: Screengrab from Youtube/Sansad Tv

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday laid a blueprint for "Amrit Kal" to help the country transit onwards and upwards from India at 75 years to India at 100 years in her Union Budget Speech for 2022-23. To complement macro-growth with micro-all-inclusive welfare, Sitharaman outlined the focus of the Budget as follows:

** PM Gati Shakti

** Inclusive Development

** Productivity Enhancement

** Sunrise Opportunities

** Energy Transition

** Climate Action

** Financing of investments

Check out the latest DH videos on Union Budget here:

 

Union Budget 2022
Union Budget
budget session
Nirmala Sitharaman
Business News
India News

