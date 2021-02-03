Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha proceedings resume; 3 AAP MPs suspended after they raise slogans against farm laws

The Rajya Sabha proceedings have resumed after M Venkaiah Naidu asked marshals to help the AAP MPs, who raised slogans against farm laws, to leave the House. On February 2, the farmers' agitation at Delhi borders reverberated in Parliament with the Opposition stalling the proceedings in both the Houses after its notice to suspend the business and discuss the issue was not accepted. Stay tuned for live updates.
AAP continue sloganeering. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asks marshals to help the MPs to leave the House. Naidu terms AAP MPs action as nothing but one upmanship.
Rajya Sabha proceedings resume. M Venkaiah Naidu appeals to AAP MPs to leave the house.
House adjourned for 6 minutes as 3 MPs remain in House.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspends Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta for the day.
As Rajya Sabha takes up Motion of Thanks, 3 AAP MPs rush to Well and shout slogans demanding separate discussion.
There's a restriction on the usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers: Naidu
It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of the house while sitting in the chamber. Such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette: RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu
Members should desist from such unwarranted activities inside the chamber. Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of House and its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the house, he added.
Debate on Motion of Thanks on President's address to start at 9.30 am. BJP's Bhubhaneswar Kalita to move motion.
Today's Question Hour and tomorrow's Question Hour and Zero Hour to be suspended. Pvt Members business on Friday also suspended.
Govt and Opposition reach consensus over a discussion on farmers issue.
Time for debate on Motion of Thanks increased from 10 hours to 15 hours. Parliament Affairs Minister informs RS about consensus. LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad says extended 5 hours to discuss farmers issues.
Report on The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019 by the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change tabled in Rajya Sabha.
Proceedings of Rajya Sabha begin.
Congress MP Rajeev Satav gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for withdrawal of three farm laws.
DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'the need for steps to tackle harassment of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy'.
Bahujan Samaj Party, CPI, All India Trinamool Congress , Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, CPI(M) have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad & Anand Sharma have given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over ongoing farmer agitation.
Opposition parties including the Congress, Left, TMC and DMK had given a notice under rule 267 that calls for setting aside of business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue pressed.
Chairman Naidu had, however, disallowed the motion saying the members were free to raise the issue during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address.
When the House met for the day, Naidu said he has received notice under rule 267 from various members but the issue can be raised during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.
The President, he said, had referred to the farmer's agitation in his address made at the start of the Budget session of Parliament last week.
Read more
Read more
