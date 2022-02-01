DH Radio: All you need to know ahead of Budget 2022
updated: Feb 01 2022, 09:23 ist
All eyes are on FM Nirmala Sitharaman as she presents her fourth Budget in Parliament. Here's a list of DH podcasts to tune into before the Budget speech.
Budget decoded: What is Finance Bill?
The Finance Bill helps the government insert amendments with all the proposed changes into all those laws concerned, without having to bring out a separate amendment for each of those Acts.
Budget decoded: What is trade deficit?
If a country imports more goods and services than it exports in a given period of time, then such a situation is called a trade deficit. A trade deficit is also known as a negative trade balance.
Budget decoded: What is asset monetisation?
Asset monetisation is the process of creating new sources of revenue for the government by unlocking the economic value of unutilised or underutilised public assets.
Budget decoded: What is vote on account?
A vote on account is a grant in advance for the central government to meet short-term expenditure needs from the Consolidated Fund of India.
Budget decoded: What is Appropriation Bill?
In order to withdraw the money, the government passes an Appropriation Bill, which gives the government the authority to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenses during the course of a financial year.
Budget decoded: What is revenue budget?
The Revenue Budget is the total of the government's revenue receipts and revenue expenditures.
Budget decoded: What is indirect tax?
Indirect tax is levied on goods and services and not on the income or revenue of an individual or a company.
Budget decoded: What is Capital Budget?
The Capital Budget primarily deals with capital receipts and capital payments.
