DH Radio | Budget decoded: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Radio: What is the significance of Economic Survey?

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 29 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 12:19 ist
Credit: iStock Images

This is Budget Explained from DH Radio. Answering your frequently asked questions on Union Budget 2022. The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by advisors to the finance minister which comprises the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year.

Tune in to find out more about the significance of Economic Survey.

Union Budget 2022
budget 2022
Economic Survey
Business News
dh radio

