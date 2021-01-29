DH Radio | Union Budget 2021: Key takeaways from Economic Survey 2021

Hello and welcome to a special episode on Union Budget 2021 on DH Radio. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, today, tabled Economic Survey 2021 in the Parliament. The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by advisors to the finance minister which comprises the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year. Unlike previous years, the Economic Survey this year was not printed but digitally distributed to MPs and officials.

