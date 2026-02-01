<p>New Delhi: For every rupee in the government's coffers, the largest slice of 64 paise will come from direct and indirect taxes, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/union-budget/budget-2026-live-nirmala-sitharaman-union-budget-feb-one-live-news-updates-narendra-modi-income-tax-finance-budget-speech-3881774">Union Budget 2026-27 </a>documents.</p>.<p>Around 24 paise will come from borrowings and other liabilities, 10 paise from non-tax revenue like disinvestment, and 2 paise from non-debt capital receipts, the Budget documents showed.</p>.<p>Income tax will yield 21 paise, corporation tax 18 paise, and Goods and Services Tax (GST) 15 paise per rupee of revenue.</p>.<p>Besides, the government looks to earn 6 paise from excise duty and 4 paise from customs levy in every rupee of revenue.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>The collection from "borrowings and other liabilities" will be 24 paise per rupee, as per the Union Budget 2026-27 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Budget documents provide a fractional break-up for Re 1 that comes in and gets spent.</p>.<p>On the expenditure side, the outlay for interest payments and states' share of taxes and duties, respectively, stood at 20 paise and 22 paise for every rupee.</p>.<p>Allocation for defence stands at 11 paise per rupee.</p>.Union Budget 2026 | STT on Futures hiked by 150%; Options by 50%; markets tank.<p>Expenditure on central sector schemes will be 17 paise out of every rupee, while the allocation for centrally-sponsored schemes is 8 paise.</p>.<p>The expenditure on 'Finance Commission and other transfers' is pegged at 7 paise. Subsidies and pensions will account for 6 paise and 2 paise, respectively.</p>.<p>The government will spend 7 paise out of every rupee on 'other expenditures'. </p>