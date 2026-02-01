<p>Spaniard <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carlos-alcaraz">Carlos Alcaraz </a>foiled <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/novak-djokovic">Novak Djokovic's </a>bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam by clinching his maiden <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australian-open">Australian Open </a>on Sunday (February 1).</p><p>At 22, the reigning world No.1 became the youngest man in history to win the career Grand Slam of all four Majors, having previously won the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.</p><p>The current holder -- Alcaraz’s fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal -- was is in the stands inside Rod Laver Arena watching two of his former ATP Tour rivals do battle.</p>.Elena Rybakina reigns at Australian Open after outclassing Aryna Sabalenka.<p>In the final, Alcaraz came down after losing the opening set to prevail over the Serb 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.</p><p>Djokovic was aiming for a record-extending 11th Melbourne crown and with it a 25th major title to surpass Margaret Court's long-standing landmark. But for now, he will have to wait. </p><p>Alcaraz is now a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, moving him level with John McEnroe and Mats Wilander on the all-time list.</p><p>(with agencies/ATP Media inputs)</p>