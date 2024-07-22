Economic Survey 2023-24: Key takeaways

Here are the key takeaways from the Economic Survey -

- The outlook for India's financial sector appears bright.

- Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance.

- Economy expected to grow at 6.5-7 per cent in FY25.

- Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI’s monetary policy stance.

- India's real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in FY24, exceeding 8 per cent mark in three out of four quarters of FY24.

- CAD stood at 0.7 per cent of the GDP during FY24, an improvement from the deficit of 2.0 per cent of GDP in FY23.

- After averaging 6.7 per cent in FY23, retail inflation declined to 5.4 per cent in FY24.

- Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 9 per cent in real terms in 2023-24.

- Expectations of normal monsoon, moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI.

- India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties.

- Healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment.

- Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management.

- States should let go its grip in areas where it does not have to free up its capacity and enhance capability.

- Power is a prized possession of governments; it can let go of at least some of it and enjoy the lightness it creates.

- As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally.

- Capital markets becoming prominent in India’s growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical and economic shocks.

