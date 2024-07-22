Economic Survey 2023-24: Key takeaways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24 and Economic Survey 2023-24 statistical appendix in Lok Sabha. This comes ahead of the Union Budget 2024 presentation on July 23, as part of the Parliament's Monsoon Session.
Here are the key takeaways from the Economic Survey -
- The outlook for India's financial sector appears bright.
- Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance.
- Economy expected to grow at 6.5-7 per cent in FY25.
- Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI’s monetary policy stance.
- India's real GDP grew by 8.2 per cent in FY24, exceeding 8 per cent mark in three out of four quarters of FY24.
- CAD stood at 0.7 per cent of the GDP during FY24, an improvement from the deficit of 2.0 per cent of GDP in FY23.
- After averaging 6.7 per cent in FY23, retail inflation declined to 5.4 per cent in FY24.
- Gross Fixed Capital Formation increased by 9 per cent in real terms in 2023-24.
- Expectations of normal monsoon, moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI.
- India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties.
- Healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment.
- Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management.
- States should let go its grip in areas where it does not have to free up its capacity and enhance capability.
- Power is a prized possession of governments; it can let go of at least some of it and enjoy the lightness it creates.
- As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally.
- Capital markets becoming prominent in India’s growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical and economic shocks.
