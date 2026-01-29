Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26 calls for multi-pronged strategy to sustain FDI amid global volatility

It said that the window for action is still open, but it will not remain so indefinitely.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsbudgetFDIunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us