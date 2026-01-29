Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26: Expanding network of FTAs supports India's trade strategy

To sustain the momentum in India's trade performance amid global economic uncertainties, the country is actively pursuing a diversified trade strategy, it said.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEconomic SurveyFTA

Follow us on :

Follow Us