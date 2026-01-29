Menu
Google to bring new anti-theft features to Android phones soon

Google will make more hard for thieves to guess the phone's PIN, pattern, or password by increasing the lockout time after failed attempts.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 13:14 IST
Anti-theft feature for Android phones.



Credit: Google





Credit: Google

Published 29 January 2026, 13:14 IST
