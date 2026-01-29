Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea for minimum wages for domestic workers

The court, however, pointed out that domestic workers were already covered under existing welfare frameworks.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 13:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 13:14 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtdomestic workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us