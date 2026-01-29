Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26 key highlights: 'FTA with Europe will strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness'

Survey projects GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 07:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 07:29 IST
Union BudgetNirmala SitharamanEconomic Surveyrupee depreciationunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us