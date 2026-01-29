<p>Here are the key takeaways from the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. </p><p>The survey projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, a tad lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.</p><p>Here are the key takeaways from the Economic Survey:</p><ul><li><p>Rupee a casualty of foreign capital flows drying up; Indian currency underperformed in 2025.</p></li><li><p>India needs to prioritise domestic growth in an uncertain global environment; it requires greater emphasis on buffers and liquidity.</p></li><li><p>FTA with Europe will strengthen India's manufacturing competitiveness, export resilience and strategic capacity.</p></li><li><p>Realising potential of trade agreements requires India to produce competitively, says Economic Survey on a string of FTA deals signed.</p></li><li><p>GST rejig, reforms converted global uncertainty into opportunity; FY27 to be a year of adjustment as economy adapts to these changes.</p></li><li><p>It calls for deeper system-level institutional capacity that factors in geopolitical implications of India's rise.</p></li><li><p>Rupee valuation does not accurately reflect India’s stellar economic fundamentals.</p></li><li><p>Cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to be lifting India's medium-term growth potential to near 7 per cent.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Strong, stable currency a natural corollary for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat and global influence.</p> </li><li><p>No space for pessimism, but need to be cautious amid global uncertainty.<br></p></li></ul>