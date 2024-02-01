JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Expect our govt will be blessed again...: Sitharaman sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Interim Budget presentation

The Finance Minister extolled the work of the Modi government during the presentation.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 06:04 IST

Follow Us

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the tune for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the Interim Budget presentation. Extolling the work of the Narendra Modi government, the FM said "Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

She said that the Modi government is 'addressing systematic inequalities which have plagued society.'

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP - governance, development and performance, she added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 06:04 IST)
Business NewsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanbudgetUnion Budget 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT