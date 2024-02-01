Expect our govt will be blessed again...: Sitharaman sounds Lok Sabha poll bugle in Interim Budget presentation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set the tune for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the Interim Budget presentation. Extolling the work of the Narendra Modi government, the FM said "Based on stupendous work, we expect our government will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate."

She said that the Modi government is 'addressing systematic inequalities which have plagued society.'

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP - governance, development and performance, she added.