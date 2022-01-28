'Hope for increased Budget allocation to education'

FLAME University Vice-Chancellor hopes for an increase in budget allocation to the education sector

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 28 2022, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 10:09 ist
Dr. Dishan Kamdar, Vice-Chancellor, FLAME University

“We hope that the budgetary allocation to the overall education sector will see an increase this year, as the last two years have severely impacted both institutions and students, with a shift to the online mode. A fund allocation for the advancement in Technology Infrastructure to help enable institutes to invest in the latest technology tools, software, and high-speed connectivity will surely deliver a seamless high-quality learning experience to their students. The Government could also develop an education loan scheme for the ease in accessibility, disbursement and repayment terms which will support students from the lesser privileged strata and the deeper pockets of the country to benefit from.”

 

