Govt to launch scheme to help middle class buy or build own house: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Wooing the middle class ahead of the general elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a scheme to help those living in rented accommodations or slums to acquire a house. Follow our detailed coverage of the Union Budget 2024 right here.

She also announced building 2 crore more houses for the rural poor in the next five years under the continuing PM Awas Yojana (Grameen).

Presenting a vote on account for 2024-25, also known as interim budget for the period till the new government comes into office after general elections, she said that the Modi government in the last 10 years has endeavoured to provide each a house, water, electricity, cooking gas and bank account as part of the inclusive development.

"Our government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class 'living in rented houses, or slums, or chawls and unauthorized colonies' to buy or build their own houses," Sitharaman said.