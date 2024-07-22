Here's the team behind making of Union Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2024 at the Parliament on Tuesday. While its presentation is a matter of a few minutes, the drafting of the Budget is a long and complicated process.

Although the exercise to make the Budget generally begins six months before the presentation, the process of compilation and printing of the document starts with the 'halwa' ceremony. It is that period when the team responsible for the making of the Budget locks itself inside the North Block. During this period, the team is allowed to have very limited communication with the outside world, even with their families.