How market reacted to Budgets in the past

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 12:28 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Every year, when the incumbent Union Finance Minister presents the annual Budget for the forthcoming fiscal, the stock markets have reacted with varying degrees of volatility as investors try to make sense of all the announcements made and their implication for the next year. The benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty -- have broadly reacted negatively to the Budget presentations since 2009.

As India prepares for yet another Budget, here's a look back at how Sensex reacted to budgets in the past under the Modi government.

Sensex
market
Union Budget 2021
Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget Infographics

