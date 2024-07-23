In Pictures | Key features of Budget 2024-2025

As mentioned in the interim budget, the budget focuses on four major castes, namely 'Garib' (Poor), 'Mahilayen' (Women), 'Yuva' (Youth), and 'Annadata' (Farmer).
Credit: MoF
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it will focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class.
Credit: MoF
The Finance Minister also announced that the government will conduct a thorough review of the agricultural research system to boost productivity and create climate-resilient crop varieties.
Credit: MoF
Sitharaman also unveiled Rs 2 lakh crore package for youth; focus on jobs, skilling and education.
Credit: MoF
While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister stated that a social justice saturation approach would be implemented to ensure inclusive human resource development.
Credit: MoF
To support MSMEs further, the budget proposes an increase in MUDRA loan limits, raising it from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh under the 'Tarun' category.
Credit: MoF
As India's urbanisation continues to rise, the Budget aims to further this progress by supporting urban development and leveraging cities as growth engines. The government also plans to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by making provision for 3 crore more houses under the scheme.
Credit: MoF
For energy security, Sitharaman said that the government has received more than 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.
Credit: MoF
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a substantial financial support plan of Rs 11,500 crore to improve flood control measures and irrigation projects in multiple states.
Credit: MoF
The government has dedicated funds for the development of the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and the Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bihar along with developing tourism in Odisha.
Credit: MoF
Sitharaman also announced that rural land-related procedures will now be assigned a unique land parcel identification number and a land registry will be established.
Credit: MoF
Charts depicting robust economic foundations.
Credit: MoF
Pursuing the agenda of simplifying taxation, Sitharaman outlined several measures in her Budget speech.
Credit: MoF
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revises tax slabs, allowing salaried employees to save up to ₹17,500 in income taxes.
Credit: MoF
In her seventh Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a major cut in the defence budget, allocating Rs 4.54 lakh crore for FY25.
Credit: MoF
Changes in allocations for major schemes.
Credit: MoF
Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman presented her 7th consecutive Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. This Budget brought tax relief for the middle class, while focusing on jobs through skilling, incentivising employers. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.