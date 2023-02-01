Inclusive, growth-oriented budget: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Inclusive, growth-oriented budget, says industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

She said the budget, focused on seven priorities, lays the groundwork for inclusive economic growth

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 21:35 ist
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Credit: DH Photo

Biotechnology industry veteran Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday called the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "inclusive and growth-oriented".

She said the budget, focused on seven priorities, lays the groundwork for inclusive economic growth to enable all citizens to have access to healthcare, education, a cleaner environment and sustainable livelihoods by the 100th year of the country's Independence.

"The capex outlay of Rs 10 trillion will help spur higher growth in the backdrop of a weak global economy, while the additional money in the hands of the people due to direct tax revisions will boost consumption. The increase in allocation of funds for pharma and healthcare this year is a step in the right direction," the executive chairperson of Biocon Limited said in a statement.

Read | Budget 2023 offers a mixed bag for startups

Welcoming the introduction of a new programme for research and innovation in pharma through centres of excellence, she said it would enable the industry invest more in R&D. "With an eye on positioning India for global leadership, the FM has announced key measures for spurring digital transformation, economically empowering women, committing to climate action through a thrust on green economy and energy transition, and improving 'ease of doing business'," Mazumdar-Shaw added.

Information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai called the budget "transformative" and the one that would ensure GDP growth stays on the fast lane. He however, said startups have been ignored "big time".

"A transformative budget that will ensure India’s GDP growth will stay on the fast lane. Start ups have been ignored big time," Pai said in a tweet. "Budget 2023 fails to deliver for startups and investors. Very disappointing for startups. PM ⁦Narendra Modi⁩ is the only hope...⁩ young entrepreneur gets a raw deal," he said in another tweet tagging Modi, PMO and Finance Minister in a tweet.⁦

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
Union Budget 2023
Union Budget
Business News

What's Brewing

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

George Michael, Willie Nelson among Rock Hall nominees

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

First tigress brought to MP under special project dies

Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'

Budget '23: How many times Sitharaman said 'Amrit Kaal'

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

What became costlier, cheaper after 'Amrit Kaal' Budget

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

'Amrit Kaal' Budget burns hole in smokers' pockets

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Investors go back to basics with self-driving vehicles

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

Journey of Budget briefcase to digital 'bahi khata'

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

The last Boeing 747 leaves the factory

 