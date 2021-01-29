'Govt should increase healthcare budget allocation'

Increasing healthcare budget allocation should be priority, says Metropolis Healthcare MD

The government should also allocate funds towards universal vaccine coverage for all citizens, she writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 29 2021, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 13:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Ameera Shah,

Despite the overwhelming infrastructure challenges, the diagnostic and the healthcare industry has played an unrelenting role to save patient lives during the pandemic.

UNION BUDGET 2021 SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The lack of adequate public health infrastructure in India combined with a high out of pocket expenditure imposes a high financial burden on Indian households and therefore increasing the healthcare budget allocation in the coming decade is of utmost importance. 

The need of the hour is to strengthen the provisioning of healthcare services through public-private partnerships. This will not only ensure quality healthcare for all citizens but also encourage much needed private investments into the industry.

The government should also allocate funds towards universal vaccine coverage for all citizens and increased testing in order to combat a further surge in infections.

(The author is the Promoter & Managing Director of Metropolis Healthcare Ltd)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Healthcare
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 