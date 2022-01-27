Infographic | Budget allocation: Agriculture sector saw steady rise over the years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1. Last year saw Top bills for interest payments and defence sectors while agriculture and allied activities have seen the highest compounded rate of annual growth in the last seven budgets presented.

With pandemic-hit sectors awaiting allocations in the upcoming Budget, here's a look at budget allocation and the compounded change to different sectors to various ministries since FY16: