Infographic | Agri allocation sees steady rise in 7 yrs

Infographic | Budget allocation: Agriculture sector saw steady rise over the years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 06:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 07:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1. Last year saw Top bills for interest payments and defence sectors while agriculture and allied activities have seen the highest compounded rate of annual growth in the last seven budgets presented.

With pandemic-hit sectors awaiting allocations in the upcoming Budget, here's a look at budget allocation and the compounded change to different sectors to various ministries since FY16:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Budget Infographics
Union Budget
Union Budget 2022
India News
Agriculture
Interactive

What's Brewing

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Mystery black diamond goes up for auction

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 