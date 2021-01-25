Modi govt to spend Rs 3 lakh cr for piped water for all

Modi govt to spend Rs 3 lakh crore to ensure piped water for all

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb. 1 as part of the government’s budget

Bloomberg
Bloomberg,
  • Jan 25 2021, 13:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 07:53 ist
Credit: Bloomberg Photo

By Siddhartha Singh

India plans to spend Rs 3 lakh crore ($41 billion) to ensure tap water is delivered to every household in the next five years, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plan is still under discussion and is likely to be unveiled of Feb. 1 as part of the government’s Budget for the year starting April 1, the people said, asking not to be identified as the proposal is not public.

The government plans to improve the availability of water, modernise sewage treatment plants and better utilize the country’s water resources, the people said.

It will be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jal Jeevan mission.

A finance ministry spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
Jal Jeevan
Jal Jeevan Mission
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

Can vaccinated people spread Covid-19?

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

DH Toon | Farmers find resonance in Tagore's words

Gender-biased rape laws must change

Gender-biased rape laws must change

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

 