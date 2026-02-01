Menu
Union Budget 2026 | Rare earth corridors to be set up in four mineral-rich states: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Presenting her ninth consecutive Budget in the Parliament, Sitharaman said rare earth corridors will promote mining, processing, research and manufacturing.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 06:50 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 06:41 IST
