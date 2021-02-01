CII Karnataka welcomes the growth-oriented Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021 | CII Karnataka welcomes the growth-oriented budget

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 22:48 ist
Sandeep Singh, CII Karnataka Chairman. Credit: Special Arrangement

By Sandeep Singh,

I welcome the budget stating it as a growth-oriented, consumption-oriented budget focusing on job creation. The budget has allocated funds to all key sectors while giving emphasis on infrastructure development. I think this is the right step towards reviewing the economy.

Overall, the budget is focused on optimal usage all the resources. The recapitalization is a good step. Allocation of funds are at the right places however the timely implementation is required by the government.

(The author is the Chairman of CII Karnataka.)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget
Economy
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 