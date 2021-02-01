Union Budget 2021 | CII Karnataka welcomes the growth-oriented budget

By Sandeep Singh,

I welcome the budget stating it as a growth-oriented, consumption-oriented budget focusing on job creation. The budget has allocated funds to all key sectors while giving emphasis on infrastructure development. I think this is the right step towards reviewing the economy.

Overall, the budget is focused on optimal usage all the resources. The recapitalization is a good step. Allocation of funds are at the right places however the timely implementation is required by the government.

(The author is the Chairman of CII Karnataka.)