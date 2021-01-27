Union Budget 2021 | Indian cybersecurity mission needed for startups, says Sequretek CEO

By Mr Pankit Desai

As 2020 pushed businesses to adopt digital transformation, it was also a year of the highest number of cyber attacks on Indian companies and even some govt agencies. Indian startups are especially on the radar of some notorious threat actors. Union Budget would be the right platform to address the need for implementing cybersecurity mechanisms and if FM can announce an Indian cybersecurity mission that will help tech startups to adopt a cybersecurity policy with a defined framework.

With respect to business growth, Budget 2021 should make efforts for startups of Indian origin to get a preference in procurement, though there are certain guiding principles, they haven't been enforced as yet. The startup community will be looking at the budget expecting means and mechanisms to attract the right investors, the right talent, and the right opportunities to script a new, safe chapter in the Indian business ecosystem.

(The author is the co-founder and CEO of Sequretek)