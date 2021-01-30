Union Budget 2021 | Need additional sops for establishing growth-stage equity funds

This needs to be the year for MSME funding. We are looking to the budget to create additional sops for establishing growth-stage equity funds focused on investing in early growth stage non-tech companies and strengthening the market infrastructure that enables and facilitates transactions
Post pandemic, the economy will continue to need steroid boosts to track back to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, in the form of additional DBTs to spur consumption and sops for specific industries like media, entertainment, travel and others to ensure they are able to recover. A line of sight to these measures in the budget will boost market confidence.”
