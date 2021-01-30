Need more sops for creating growth-stage equity funds

Union Budget 2021 | Need additional sops for establishing growth-stage equity funds

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 08:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

This needs to be the year for MSME funding. We are looking to the budget to create additional sops for establishing growth-stage equity funds focused on investing in early growth stage non-tech companies and strengthening the market infrastructure that enables and facilitates transactions

Post pandemic, the economy will continue to need steroid boosts to track back to its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, in the form of additional DBTs to spur consumption and sops for specific industries like media, entertainment, travel and others to ensure they are able to recover. A line of sight to these measures in the budget will boost market confidence.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Economy
Union Budget
Union Budget 2021

What's Brewing

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

DH Toon | Covid-19: 'The buck stops here'

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Flying cars airport of the future to land in England

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Thalinomics: Economic Survey's latest index

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Covid-19 memories remain fresh for 1st patient's family

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

 