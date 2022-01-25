Union Budget 2022 - Quiz #3

Union Budget 2022 - Quiz #3

How much do you know about India's Union Budgets? Test your knowledge here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 25 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2022, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Union Budget on February 1.

Think you know all there is to know about the Budget and its history? Put your budget knowledge to test through DH's Union Budget quiz series and see where you stand.  

Take the third quiz here:

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Budget 2022
Budget Quiz

