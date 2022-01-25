Union Budget 2022 - Quiz #5

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is gearing up to present the Union Budget on Feb 1.
Think you know all there is to know about the Budget and its history? Put your budget knowledge to test through DH's Union Budget quiz series and see where you stand.
Take the fifth quiz here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates
Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal
Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies
DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'
The misplaced concern on duties
When social media is a full-time job
What should your resume contain?
NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy