Union Budget 2024 | A look at some of the iconic budgets

Independent India's first budget, 1947

Amid riots fuelled by the partition, India's first Finance Minister R K Shanmukham presented the budget on November 26, 1947. The budget was meant for just seven and a half months.

It was decided in this budget that both India and Pakistan would share the same currency till September 1948. Additionally, a whopping 46 per cent of the nation's total expenditure was devoted to the Defence Services Department.