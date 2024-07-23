Union Budget 2024 | Budget for world's fastest-growing economy: Key numbers to be watched

Here are the key numbers to watch out for the first full Budget of Modi 3.0: * Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal is 5.1 per cent as projected in the Interim Budget in February, against 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year. The full Budget is expected to provide better-than-earlier projections as there has been tax buoyancy.