Union Budget 2024 | Climate change led to food price hike over past 2 years: Economic Survey

"In FY23 and FY24, the agriculture sector was affected by extreme weather events, lower reservoir levels, and damaged crops that adversely affected farm output and food prices. So, food inflation based on the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) increased from 3.8 per cent in FY22 to 6.6 per cent in FY23 and further to 7.5 per cent in FY24," read the consolidated report on the state of the economy in the previous year.