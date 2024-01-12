Union Budget 2024 | Comparison of Indian economy under the Modi and Manmohan Singh govts

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1. Sitharaman has been at the helm of the Finance Ministry since the ruling NDA led by the BJP won its second term to the Lok Sabha in 2019. Before Sitharaman, Arun Jaitley headed the ministry from 2014.

The past 10 years under these two finance ministers have seen some major changes in economy including the much-debated demonetisation in November, 2016 and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the year next to that.

Economy has been a subject of contention for the Narendra Modi government with critics consistently targeting the ruling dispensation for its economic policies.

Here we look at the GDP numbers of the past 10 years and find out how exactly the Indian economy has fared under the current government. We will also see how this data matches up to the UPA era.