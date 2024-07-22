Union Budget 2024 | Economic Survey on social sector and need for governance, unity

In a bid to boost sector, government's approach emphasizes empowerment, access to necessities, cost-effectiveness, and increased participation from the private sector and civil society.
National Educational Policy 2020 paved the way for transformation of education sector with a prime focus on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for every child.
With Ayushman Bharat, the government has hit two birds with one stone as it provides many with healthcare facilities while freeing them from the burden of debt.
DAY-NRLM programme empowers women via self-help groups. The programme has reached 89 million women in every nook and corner of the country.
The survey highlights that demand for MGNREGS is not a true indicator of problems associated in rural India, Instead, it depends on the state's institutional capacity.
Governance and unity is of the utmost importance when it comes to implementing a social programme. However, to achieve maximum efficiency , channels at the ground level must be unclogged.
Published 22 July 2024, 10:58 IST