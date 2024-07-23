Union Budget 2024 | Economic Survey shows robust growth but flags inflation and FDI concerns: Economists

Sarkar also pointed to the strength of the country's foreign exchange reserves.

"India's reserves are currently adequate to cover nine to ten months of imports, placing us in a robust position to weather economic fluctuations," he said.

However, Sarkar also pointed out the survey's concerns.

"The survey underscores the issues of high food price inflation and sluggish Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. These problems are largely driven by global market uncertainties and supply chain disruptions," he explained.

Sarkar's analysis also touched on the uneven distribution of economic benefits.

"While growth is accelerating, it disproportionately benefits the upper echelons of society, leaving a significant portion of the population struggling with unemployment and poverty. The government's focus on infrastructure development and industrial growth, rather than direct poverty alleviation, highlights this disparity," he said.

The economist also discussed the implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the job market.