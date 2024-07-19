Union Budget 2024 | Education, skill development should be at forefront of national agenda, says Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Vired

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget during the monsoon session that begins on July 22 and will continue till August 12. This will be the finance minister's seventh budget in a row, the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government in the Lok Sabha.
Akshay Munjal, Founder and CEO of Hero Group firm Hero Vired, commenting on the budget expectation, said that as as India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, it is crucial that education, health and skill development remain at the forefront of the national agenda in the upcoming Budget.
"In the past decade, the government has embarked on a transformative journey, introducing major reforms and initiatives in education and skill development. Developing a strong tech infrastructure is critical for fueling growth and job creation in high-demand sectors like AI, cybersecurity, and big data. Our policies must equip our workforce with essential digital skills and technologies, enabling India to spearhead global advancements", Munjal said.
He added, "By embracing research-driven skill development tailored to job creation, we can elevate the effectiveness of our education sector. Implementing a regulatory framework for EdTech should also be evaluated as it can bring organization, transparency, and efficiency to the sector, benefiting all stakeholders involved. By adopting these measures, we can strengthen our education system holistically and position India as a global leader in digital skills, knowledge and technological innovation."
Union Budget 2024 | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.
Published 19 July 2024, 16:14 IST