Union Budget 2024 | Expect uniformity in tax treatment, extending benefit of ELSS: BDO India MF expert

1. Uniformity in tax treatment

Currently, the tax rates vary for short-term and long-term assets, depending on the type of capital asset and payment of applicable securities transaction tax. For listed shares, a holding period of 12 months qualifies as long-term, whereas for unlisted shares, it extends to 24 months. Similarly, listed debentures require a 12-month holding period for long-term status, compared to 36 months for unlisted debentures Equity-oriented mutual fund units achieve long-term status after 12 months, while it is 36 months for debt-oriented mutual fund units. Tax rates on capital gains range from 10 per cent-30 per cent, depending upon the nature of financial asset and holding period. To simplify tax regulations and ensure equity across equity and debt segments, it is expected that the law will be amended to consider all the types of financial assets as long-term capital assets after 12 months of holding. Additionally, a single tax rate for long-term and short-term capital gains should be introduced, regardless of whether the investment is equity or debt; listed or unlisted.