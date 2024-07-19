Union Budget 2024 | FAQs: From whom does the government borrow?

Does borrowing have an adverse impact on the economy?

It has two kinds of impact. One, if the government borrows more from the market, it implies that it has left very little space for the private sector and corporates to access the market.

Secondly, large govt borrowing shoots up the interest rates for all other borrowers in the market, in turn, it increases the debt repayment burden of the government and also pushes up the rate of investment in the economy which in turn leads to slowing economic growth.