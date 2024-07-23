Union Budget 2024 | Find full text of FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech here

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her seventh consecutive Union Budget in Parliament on July 23, 2024. In her seventh Budget, Sitharaman's speech lasted for 1 hour 22 minutes.
In her Budget speech, she announced various changes with respect to tax rates for e-commerce players and certain financial instruments in the context of long-term capital gains. She also proposed no income tax within earnings up to Rs 3 lakh per annum under the new tax regime.
Here's the full text of the Union Budget 2024-25:
