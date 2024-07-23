Union Budget 2024 | Here's how startup ecosystem reacted on abolition of Angel Tax

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday, in which she mentioned abolishing ‘Angel Tax’, for all classes of investors in the startups ecosystem.

"First of all, to bolster the Indian startup eco-system, boost the entrepreneurial spirit and support innovation, I propose to abolish the so-called angel tax for all classes of investors," she said.

With the removal of angel tax, a boost for startups is expected as it is going to help in promoting a more conducive environment for them.