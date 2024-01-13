Union Budget 2024 | How much the Modi government has spent on health over the past decade

The Union Budget for 2024-25 is set to be unveiled on February 1. Since 2024 is an election year, the upcoming budget will be an interim one.

Government's expenditure on health will again be in focus as it has been since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ever since the Modi government came into power in 2014, India's health budget has seen a consistent increase. In the past decade, the expenditure by the Union government on health has seen a little less than a three-fold rise.

The massive vaccination programme and the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which those eligible have a defined benefit cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year, have been projected as the two major achievements in the health sector by the government.

Even though the expenditure on healthcare was consistently increasing over the years, including under the Narendra Modi government, the real push came with the pandemic.