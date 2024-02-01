Union Budget 2024: In numbers

Here we take a look at the Budget in numbers:



The Government has assisted 25 crore people in getting freedom from multi-dimensional poverty

‘Direct Benefit Transfer’ of Rs 34 lakh crore from the Government using PM-Jan Dhan accounts has led to savings of Rs 2.7 lakh crore for the Government.

PM-SVANidhi has provided credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors. From that, 2.3 lakh have received credit for the third time.

M-Vishwakarma Yojana provides end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople engaged in 18 trades.

Every year, under PM-KISAN SAMMAN Yojana, direct financial assistance is provided to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small farmers. Crop insurance is given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

Electronic National Agriculture Market has integrated 1361 mandis, and is providing services to 1.8 crore farmers with trading volume of 3 lakh crore.

The Skill India Mission has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth, and established 3000 new ITIs.

A large number of new institutions of higher learning, namely 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities have been set up.

PM Mudra Yojana has sanctioned 43 crore loans amounting to Rs 22.5 lakh crore for entrepreneurial aspirations of the youth.

PM Awas Yojana (Grameen) continued and India is close to achieving the target of three crore houses under the scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated employement for 10 lakh people.

Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana has assisted 2.4 lakh SHGs and sixty thousand individuals with credit linkages.

Eighty-three lakh SHGs with nine crore women are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance — Their success has assisted nearly one crore women to become Lakhpati Didi already. Buoyed by the success, the government has decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore to 3 crore.

Capital expenditure outlay is being increased by 11.1 per cent to Rs 11,11,111 crore. This would be 3.4 per cent of the GDP.

Forty thousand normal rail bogies will be converted to the Vande Bharat standards.

The aviation sector has been galvanized in the past ten years. The number of airports has doubled to 149.

Five hundred and seventeen new routes are carrying 1.3 crore passengers. Indian carriers have pro-actively placed orders for over 1,000 new aircraft.

The FDI inflow during 2014-23 was $596 billion.

A provision of Rs 75,000 crore for fifty-year interest free loans is proposed this year to support milestone-linked reforms by the State Governments.

Revised Estimates 2023-24 1. The Revised Estimate of the total receipts other than borrowings is Rs 27.56 lakh crore, of which the tax receipts are Rs 23.24 lakh crore. The Revised Estimate of the total expenditure is Rs 44.90 lakh crore. 2. The revenue receipts at Rs 30.03 lakh crore are expected to be higher than the Budget Estimate. 3. The Revised Estimate of the fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent of GDP, improving on the Budget Estimate

