Union Budget 2024 | India may cut budget deficit target slightly after revenue boost

By Ruchi Bhatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will likely reduce its fiscal deficit target slightly, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling an intent to keep a grip on finances as speculation grows about increasing demands from allies.

The gap for the year through March 2025 could be 5 per cent of gross domestic product or even lower, the people said, compared with the 5.1 per cent target set before the national elections. A final decision is expected to be taken in the coming days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gives her budget speech on July 23, they said.

Modi returned to power only with the support of coalition partners, who have been seeking more money for their states. They have already put demands on the table for more than Rs 1 lakh 25 thousand crores in financial aid for the states they run.