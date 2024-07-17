Union Budget 2024 | Indian economy poised for robust growth ahead of annual budget

Economic growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has upgraded its growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024/25 to 7.2 per cent, up from 7 per cent, driven by a resurgence in private consumption, robust investment, and a rebound in exports.

Similarly, the International Monetary Fund has revised India's growth forecast to 7 per cent for 2024/25 from 6.8 per cent, aligning with recent updates from rating agencies and private economists.

S&P expects India's economy will grow at nearly 7 per cent annually over the next three years.

Inflation

Retail inflation in India has eased to around 5 per cent from over 7 per cent in 2022. Still, food inflation remains persistently high at around 9 per cent, impacting rural and low-income urban households. This persistent inflation, coupled with minimal growth in real wages, is dampening expectations for early interest rate cuts by the RBI.

Fiscal deficit

India's federal fiscal deficit, which exceeded 9 per cent of GDP during the pandemic, is projected to remain around 5 per cent for the current fiscal year.

However, the combined federal and state fiscal deficits are estimated at 7.9 per cent of GDP, reflecting a large debt stock and high-interest burden that constrain the capacity for increased state spending.