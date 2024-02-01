Budget 2024: No change in taxes, fiscal deficit to be cut to 5.1%; boost capex

New Delhi: In the Interim Budget presented ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, left direct and indirect taxes untouched but proposed to boost capital expenditure (capex) by 11.1 per cent and lower the fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent in 2024-25 from 5.8 per cent in the current financial year.

In her shortest speech so far, Sitharaman said, “As for tax proposals, in keeping with the convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct taxes and indirect taxes including import duties.”

This was Sitharaman’s sixth consecutive budget. The finance minister wrapped up her speech in 60 minutes.

While there is no change in tax rates and slabs, the finance minister announced the extension of certain tax benefits to start-ups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds as well as tax exemption on certain incomes of some IFSC units, by one year till March 2025.

She also announced that petty tax disputes would be withdrawn, a move that will benefit around 1 crore taxpayers.