Union Budget 2024 | What’s cheap and what’s costly?

Things that have become cheaper:
Mobile phones and accessories: The Basic Customs Duty on mobile phones and chargers has been lowered to 15%.
Gold and silver: Gold and silver ornaments will become cheaper due to the reduction on customs duty to 6%.
Cancer Medicines: 3 cancer medicines (Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab) are exempted from Basic Customs Duty.
Ferronickel and Copper: Government has removed Basic Customs Duty on ferronickel and blister copper.
Solar Energy Parts: FM has proposed not to expand the list of exempted capital goods used in the manufacturing of solar panels.
Critical Minerals: 25 critical minerals will be exempted from customs duties, and Basic Customs Duty on two of them will be reduced.
Platinum: Customs duties on platinum has been limited to 6.5%.
Seafood: The Basic Customs Duty on select brood stocks, shrimps, and fish feed has been decreased to 5%.
Footwear: The government proposes to cut customs duty on manufacturing leather and footwear.
Things that have become costlier:
Telecom equipment: The Basic Customs Duty on certain telecom equipment has been raised from 10% to 5%.
Plastic products: Custom duty hiked to 10% on non-biodegradable plastics.
Ammonium nitrate: Customs duty on ammonium nitrate has been raised to 10%.
