Union Budget 2024 | What’s cheap and what’s costly?

Find out how Budget 2024-25 will affect your household expenses right here.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 14:36 IST

Things that have become cheaper:

Mobile phones and accessories: The Basic Customs Duty on mobile phones and chargers has been lowered to 15%.

Credit: PTI Photo

Gold and silver: Gold and silver ornaments will become cheaper due to the reduction on customs duty to 6%.

Credit: PTI Photo

Cancer Medicines: 3 cancer medicines (Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab) are exempted from Basic Customs Duty.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Ferronickel and Copper: Government has removed Basic Customs Duty on ferronickel and blister copper.

Credit: PTI Photo

Solar Energy Parts: FM has proposed not to expand the list of exempted capital goods used in the manufacturing of solar panels.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Critical Minerals: 25 critical minerals will be exempted from customs duties, and Basic Customs Duty on two of them will be reduced.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Platinum: Customs duties on platinum has been limited to 6.5%.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Seafood: The Basic Customs Duty on select brood stocks, shrimps, and fish feed has been decreased to 5%.

Credit: iStock Photo

Footwear: The government proposes to cut customs duty on manufacturing leather and footwear.

Credit: DH Photo

Things that have become costlier:

Telecom equipment: The Basic Customs Duty on certain telecom equipment has been raised from 10% to 5%.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Plastic products: Custom duty hiked to 10% on non-biodegradable plastics.

Credit: iStock Photo

Ammonium nitrate: Customs duty on ammonium nitrate has been raised to 10%.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Union Budget 2024 LIVE | Making a record for any Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th Union Budget on July 23, 2024 under the Modi 3.0 government. While inflation has burnt a hole in the pockets of 'aam janata', will this Budget spell relief for Indians? Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analysis only on Deccan Herald. Also follow us on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Published 23 July 2024, 14:36 IST
