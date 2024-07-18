Union Budget 2024 | Who gave the longest Budget speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on July 23, having already presented an Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In light of the upcoming Budget, we take a look at some trivia.

The Budget speech is one of the Parliament's biggest highlights of the year, and in this context here we have a look at who presented the longest Budget ever.

Current Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself holds the record for delivering the longest Budget speech.